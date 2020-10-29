Insider Buying: Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Director Purchases 833,333 Shares of Stock

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Director Robert L. Dingess acquired 833,333 shares of Taronis Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $99,999.96.

NASDAQ:TRNF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Taronis Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

