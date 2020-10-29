Insider Buying: Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) CFO Purchases $125,000.04 in Stock

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) CFO Tyler B. Wilson bought 1,041,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.04.

Taronis Fuels stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Taronis Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

