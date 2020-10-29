Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,229,725.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Patrick Downey bought 8,000 shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,680.00.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

