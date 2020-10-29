Insider Buying: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Acquires 48,076 Shares of Stock

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods bought 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Isoray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

