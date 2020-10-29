Insider Buying: Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) (ASX:GOR) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,960.00 ($7,828.57).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31.
Gold Road Resources Limited (GOR.AX) Company Profile
