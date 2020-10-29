Insider Buying: Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of Clinigen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

CLIN opened at GBX 599 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $922.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 641.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 713.60. Clinigen Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clinigen Group PLC will post 2572.9998482 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

