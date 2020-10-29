Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

TSE INE opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.22. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

