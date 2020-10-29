Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBCP. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Independent Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.