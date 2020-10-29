Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 242,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

