Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

