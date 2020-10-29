Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Immunovant by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

