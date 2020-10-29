iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $487.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.71 million. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

