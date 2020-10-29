IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGMS. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of IGMS opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.