IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $47,447.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

