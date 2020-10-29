Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

