ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.86. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,067 shares of company stock worth $4,716,070. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.