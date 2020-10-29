Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.