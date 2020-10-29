Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 53,820.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

