I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 7,158 Shares of Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $238,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 3,739 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $124,994.77.

On Friday, October 16th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,697 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $258,388.29.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $160,784.31.

On Monday, October 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $11,687.83.

On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $544,757.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $531,494.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

