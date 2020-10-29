I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 8,103 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,103 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $269,829.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $30.77 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.