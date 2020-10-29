Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of HYMTF opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

