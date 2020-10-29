Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of HYMTF opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00.
About Hyundai Motor
