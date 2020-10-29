Hyman Charles D Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,673,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.