Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

HUSKF stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.