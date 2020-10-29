Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $5.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

