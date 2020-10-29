Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after acquiring an additional 331,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 209.4% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 3,857.6% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 74,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

