HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of -205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

