HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 525 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

