HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Investec lowered HSBC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBA opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.23. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -28.90.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

