HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 310 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -28.90. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.23.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

