HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.23. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

