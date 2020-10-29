HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec lowered HSBC to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

