H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.99 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,730.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

