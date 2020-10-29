Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,312 shares of company stock valued at $73,520,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

