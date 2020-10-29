Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 4,979 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HLI opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 587,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,382,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $8,048,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.