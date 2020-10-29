Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 4,979 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:HLI opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
