Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Honeywell International Inc Buys 44,600 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $161.16 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

