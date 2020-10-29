Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Honeywell International Inc Buys 220,000 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

Shares of HON opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

