Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

HD stock opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

