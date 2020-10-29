Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02. The firm has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

