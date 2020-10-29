Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average is $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

