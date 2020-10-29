Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot stock opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

