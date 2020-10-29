Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

