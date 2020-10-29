HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) shares rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 291,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,028,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.