Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 327,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,523,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

