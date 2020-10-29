Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HRC opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $17,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
