Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRC opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $17,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

