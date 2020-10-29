Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.17. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

