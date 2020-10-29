Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 123.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

