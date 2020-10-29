Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

HENKY stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

