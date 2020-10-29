Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Up to $332.50

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $332.50, but opened at $343.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $320.50, with a volume of 20,029 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 340 shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

