Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Up 11.3% After Earnings Beat

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price shot up 11.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $23.71. 201,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 135,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $440.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

