Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of analysts recently commented on HR shares. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st.
In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
HR opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
